Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, most national championships were suspended indefinitely. Thus, clubs and players try to design when they can return to their activities. In an interview with the Open Game this Monday, Marcelo Lomba, goalkeeper of the International, said he believed that training could be resumed as early as next month and how football will return.

“We are on vacation until the end of the month. I believe there may be some type of training, periodized, with few athletes at a time. At first, I believe that stadiums will return with closed gates, and it will be something new, different” , said goalkeeper Colorado.

Lomba spoke of the change that Coudet promoted at Inter

“I believe that football, when I return, will be a great joy, because we are homesick. I think that both athletes and the public miss this adrenaline rush of football. I think it can be a moment of joy in the middle to everything we’ve been going through, “he added.

Lomba also praised the way in which coach Eduardo Coudet works. “It is a very transparent charge. The environment is great. It is not that pressure that puts you down or makes you nervous, but it is an environment of joy, harmony and confidence. He demands that we train and play the same way, both inside and outside the house “.

“Here in the South it was said that Inter are very strong in Beira-Rio and this season we are showing that we can play anywhere. So much so that we play Gre-Nal at the Arena, in Libertadores away from home, and it’s the same team. , with the same ball possession and an offensive mark. So this is charged daily “, he added.

Sports Gazette





