“Marcelo is the one who gives me the most advice”

06/08/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Miguel Gutierrez he values ​​his debut season in the Real Madrid first team after ten years in the quarry in which he pondered how close the Brazilian was to him Marcelo Vieira, also a left back and captain of the club, ensuring that “Is the one with the most tips & rdquor; gives him and that “there is always the first & rdquor; To help you.

“Everyone in the first team has supported me a lot, especially the youth players, who know what it is to climb from below. I also have to be very grateful to Marcelo because by playing in the same position he is the one who has been the most on top, the one who gives me the most advice and the one who is always the first to help me & rdquor ;, he commented in a video on Real Madrid TV.

“For me what is happening to me is a dream. I am with the best in the world and I am going to work to be able to live this many years more. Every youth squad dreams of that moment. After so much work, the award came. I remember it as something very special and very beautiful, “he said along with images of his entire career at ‘La Fábrica’, the Real Madrid youth academy.

His debut as a starter, on May 13, was unbeatable since he managed to debut as an assistant for the Croatian Luka modric: “I control the ball inwards and I see that Modric he asks me to the space above. In the end it went well and the truth is that it was a good goal. ‘What a pass, Miguelito!’ I remember Luka telling me after scoring, “he said.