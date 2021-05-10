Marcelo hunts Roberto Carlos as the second foreigner with the most matches

At Real Madrid

Since Marcelo Vieira arrived at Real Madrid in January 2007 from Fluminense, his name has been linked to that of his compatriot Roberto Carlos. Brazilians, left backs and with great offensive projection, although with very different characteristics in their influence in attack. He was the mirror to look at, and this Sunday against Sevilla FC he equaled him as the second foreigner with the most games in the history of Real Madrid (527).

Ahead in this historic classification is only the Frenchman Karim Benzema with 556, a figure that, if his injuries are respected, will continue to increase in the future, while this may not be the case for Marcelo.

The Brazilian has definitely lost his place in favor of Frenchman Ferland Mendy, who already in the middle of last season showed why Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid noticed him. Marcelo equaled Roberto Carlos in a season that is not being easy as he is on his way to being the one in which he has played the fewest games since his arrival at the Whites (six games in the 2006-07 season).

Foreign players with the most games in the history of Real Madrid

15. Gareth Bale – Wales – 251 games

Data as of May 9, 2021

14. Hugo Sánchez – Mexico – 258 games

13. Gonzalo Higuaín – Argentina – 264 games

12. Uli Stielike – Germany – 278 games

11. José Santamaría – Uruguay – 281 games

Born in Uruguay, he also played with Spain

10. Casemiro – Brazil – 283 games

9. Toni Kroos – Germany – 320 games

8. Pepe – Portugal – 334 games

7. Alfredo di Stéfano – Argentina – 344 games

Born in Argentina, he also played with Spain

6. Raphaël Varane – France – 359 games

5. Luka Modric – Croatia – 388 games

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – Portugal – 438 games

3. Marcelo – Brazil – 527 games

2. Roberto Carlos – Brazil – 527 games

1. Karim Benzema – France – 556 games

Marcelo, one of the Real Madrid captains and club legend

And to that his role has been reduced for one of the captains of Real Madrid and legend of the club, with which he has won five Leagues, four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, two King’s Cups, three European Super Cups and four Spanish Super Cups.

At 32 years old – he turns 33 this May 12 – his best version has been when Zidane has chosen to go out with a defense of three and the Brazilian as the lane; position in which he can exploit his great offensive virtues despite lacking that spark of yesteryear.

It coincided six months with Roberto Carlos

Marcelo, captain this Sunday in the absence of Sergio Ramos, equals in numbers of matches a legacy that seemed unattainable when he arrived at Real Madrid while Roberto Carlos was hurrying his last six months at the club.

A time in which, as it became known years later, Roberto Carlos was key so that Marcelo did not leave the club on loan, acting as godfather of the call to be his ‘substitute’.

