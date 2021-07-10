Marcelo highlights the responsibility of being captain Merengue

Marcelo Vieira, Brazilian defender of Real Madrid, affirmed this Saturday that being captain of the white team next season will be “a responsibility and a pride” and assured that he is “sure” that his team will win something in the 2021/22 season.

The Real Madrid left-back will face his sixteenth consecutive season at the club chaired by Florentino Pérez. He will do it with stripes after the departure of Sergio Ramos and eager to complete a good year.

“It is a great pride and responsibility to be the captain of the best club in the world. I feel fortunate. Just to know that I am from Real Madrid I wake up every day with great enthusiasm. Each season that comes I am more excited. I have been a long time. here, but the illusion has never changed, it has always gone further. I am really looking forward to starting the season now, “he said in an interview published on the official website of Real Madrid.

Marcelo indicated that every season “he learns a lot” because “there is always something new” and stressed that the one that will start in a month he sees it with more enthusiasm for being captain of Real Madrid.

“For me it is a dream and I think I have done everything possible to be here for many years. I have always tried to contribute a little bit of my joy and my responsibilities to help young people and even those who have been here for a long time as well. Always help is needed, “he said.

“I am constantly looking for new things to learn and I also need help from my teammates. I believe that as captain I am the spokesperson for the team and I will try to help as much as possible, as I have always done,” he added.

Questioned by the first sensations of the preseason, he first acknowledged that the course will be difficult after not winning any title despite fighting them until the end of last season and then he said that he is sure that Real Madrid “will win something.”

⚪️ MARCELO: “I’ve been at Real Madrid for a long time but the ILLUSION has never changed. It always goes to MORE ”. pic.twitter.com/YE0eIRys9P – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 10, 2021

“We are very happy, there are still players who are with the national teams or on vacation, but we are very motivated to start the season. Ancelotti teaches us in every training session and is always talking. The truth is that it is a pleasure to train with him again. and with his coaching staff, “he said.

“In the preseason there is a mixture of the ball with the physical and from the first day it has been very hard. We are doing well, we really want to train hard and play the first game. We are well and everyone is very happy. We have everything to be able to succeed” , culminated.

