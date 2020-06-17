Marcelo Gallardo He broke the silence on Wednesday and spoke about Argentine football in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, he indicated that things have been rethought for three months, but he assured that he does not question their continuity in River.

“If I didn’t rethink things, I wouldn’t be talking at the moment. I would be in the armchair of my house watching some movie and I can’t do it. You imagine that from there I rethink a lot of things. I’m very concerned with what It is going to be Argentine football. Taking out this world event that we are experiencing. We must not forget that we are going through a very serious global situation and we are going to suffer more than other sides. Yes, I am concerned about everything, “he said.

In addition, in the interview with La Red radio, he explained why he decided to go out and talk. “This is not now, clearly. Here everyone takes their place and I think as technical director. I have an opinion as any coach or Argentine soccer player can have. I make it public because I am really rethinking things, I have been rethinking things for three months, since this started. Whoever tells me that he is at home calm … Well, he really doesn’t care and he doesn’t visualize anything. I’m worried, “added the” Doll “.

Finally, he clarified that he does not question his continuity in the “Millionaire”. “What I least want is to raise doubts regarding my continuity, no. When I say I rethink everything, it is because we don’t know where we are going. There is not much vision. I feel that it is: ‘We are going forward and then we see.’ I don’t like improvisation, that’s why I rethink everything, “he said.

My idea is to continue in River because this year I did not rethink it

“One rethinks because if we enter the situation of going forward and not knowing what is going to happen … When one more or less imagines what may come, we will see what position we are in at that moment. My idea clearly is to continue because this year I did not rethink it. We do not know when it will start, “he completed.