River Plate v Central Cordoba – Superliga 2019/20 | Marcelo Endelli / .
The coach of River Plate He was upset by the lack of answers regarding the return of training in football. In this sense, he assured: “We do not know where we are going, there is not much vision.”
Marcelo Gallardo spoke again after approximately three months. And far from being relaxed, He attacked very hard against those who decide the return of Argentine football in the context of a pandemic. With the coronavirus stalking in its maximum splendor the Argentine Republic, the DT of River demanded answers and asks that protocols be made to return to training.
River Plate v Deportivo Binacional – Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 | Marcelo Endelli / .
“What I least want is to raise doubts about my continuity,” said the coach, adding in a dialogue with La Red: “What I mean when I say that I rethink everything is because we do not know where we are going, there is not much vision. It is ‘we are going forward and then we see how we solve it’. We improvise on the go“
“I don’t like going into improvisation. I can improvise a change but I can’t do it with everything. If I leave everything to improvisationI would be wrong on the way. What I see is that if we enter a situation where we throw everything forward and then see what happens, one does not know what will happen, “he added.
River Plate v Defense and Justice – Superliga 2019/20 | Rodrigo Valle / .
On the other hand, the ‘Doll’ sentenced: “My idea is clearly to continue because this year I did not rethink it. This not knowing when to restart, in what way … such is the uncertainty that it is a total mess. How can we not begin to discuss what we are going to find? That is what I ask of my leaders first, who are the closest to me. ”