Zhu Qingqiao and Marcelo Ebrard in the tenth plane of the Commercial Bridge between both nations (Photo: Twitter @marthadelgado)

Mexico received a total of 48 fans in the tenth commercial bridge flight air that the Foreign Ministry established with China for the purchase of medical supplies, which will begin its second stage and includes another 10 planes with several tons of material.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, was in charge of receiving the aircraft of the national airline Aeroméxico with 48 respiratory ventilators and nearly 40,000 transport kits for screening tests.

Through his social networks, the Mexican foreign minister thanked Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao “for his support in maintaining the airlift and facilitating access to protective equipment, tests and fans,” he tweeted on his official social networks.

Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, assured that the reception of the clinical team is extremely important so that doctors and nurses can be at the forefront of the battle line.

The undersecretary also revealed the exact quantities and materials that were imported: 48 fans, 13,800 goggles, 40,000 specimen transport kits, 499,800 protective masks and 200,000 face shields that will be distributed to the health sector of the republic at any level.

In addition, he presented in a photograph several of the SRE members who actively participate during the donations made by China and sent all his appreciation and admiration for them.

On the other hand, Chinese Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao revealed that Mexico and his country are very close friends, in addition to reiterating that they will never forget what they did to their people when China was going through one of its worst crises. He also called on all peoples to fight together.

“China and Mexico will not stop their steps together. This unexpected pandemic brings a profound lesson, in this age of globalization we are interdependent, so they must have the vision of a community to face gestures and challenges together. Epidemics are the common enemy of all Mexicans, “he assured.

Marcelo Ebrard, for his part, thanked China, its government and all those who have been involved in the sale, but also in the transportation of medical materials in a timely manner, as planned from the beginning.

“Mexico will never forget that when we need support, you were close. That does count, relations between peoples, “said the Mexican foreign minister.

He also thanked the Aeroméxico crew for making the airlift nearly perfect. On the other hand, he sent a great recognition to the armed forces, in charge of making a quick and best distribution to all the states of the nation.

“This effort saves lives, lives of people who still need time,” said the Mexican foreign minister.

All products go to the Mexican health system (Photo: . / Lucy Nicholson)

Lastly, he assured that there are still another 10 planes that will arrive as part of the second stage of purchases. The first planes that landed from China totaled close to 120,000 tons of face masks, masks, goggles, masks and fans.

All resources are destined for IMSS workers, the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

Ebrard Casaubon reported on previous occasions that other supplies purchased by our country or received through donations come from companies or associations from China, South Korea, Denmark, the United States of America and Switzerland.

Among the supplies purchased, the 3-layer face mask, PCR screening tests, respiratory ventilators, protective suits, antibacterial gel, special lenses, and face shields, as well as hydroxychloroquine tablets specially distributed by Sedena or the National Guard.

