The Argentine coach is of interest to Italian teams to lead the next season.

Marcelo Bielsa, Argentine coach at Leeds United.

Photo:



Twitter: @LUFC

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 21, 2020, 02:06 p.m.

The future of Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa is not yet concrete. A few days ago, the Football Insider portal published that the managers of Leeds would be willing to renew the coach’s contract (close to expire) to end the promotion season in England that is still pending, and in case it manages to arrive At the highest level, the executives would do their utmost to make the strategist stay on the team to lead him in the Premier League. Now, a few days after Bielsa’s contract expires (June 30), new teams interested in the coach appeared, this time from Italy.

According to Argentine media reports, the Serie A teams, Fiorentina and Hellas Verona, are interested in hiring the coach in the next month to assume the position for next season. This would be the first time that Bielsa would take on the challenge with an Italian team.

Marcelo Bielsa has a contract with Leeds until June 30. To get one of two promotions to the Premier League, the English team would plan an immediate renewal of the Argentine coach, so that the coach does not consider the option of signing for other teams for the following season.

It must be remembered that Marcelo Bielsa signed for Lazio in 2016 but resigned a few hours after not receiving the signings he had requested. The Argentine coach has directed in England, Spain and France, so Serie A would once again be a great attraction for him.

.