Marcelo Bielsa, nominated for coach of the month for the first time

05/07/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Marcelo Bielsa was nominated for the first time for the award as the best coach of the month of April in the Premier League. The Argentine coach of Leeds United, who had not entered any nominations previously, now sees the results of his great work with the English team in the last month.

Along with Bielsa, they have also entered the nomination Sam allardyce (West Bromwich), Steve Bruce (Newcastle United) and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester Unted). Even so, ‘El Loco’ is one of the top favorites to win the award.

👇 Who is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month? 👇 👔 Sam Allardyce

👔 Marcelo Bielsa

👔 Steve Bruce

👔 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🗳 https://t.co/cOThk99I4i | #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/iaK7zj54jF – Premier League (@premierleague) May 7, 2021

At the beginning of April, those from Bielsa achieved two worked victories against Sheffield United (2-1) and Manchester City (1-2), solo leader of the Premier League, thus extending a streak of three consecutive games won.

Very solid against City, Liverpool and United

After getting rid of City, the following matches would also be very demanding. Against Liverpool, the team achieved a valuable tie in the final moments after a header from Spanish central Diego Llorente (1-1). Six days later, against Manchester United, the match would end goalless on the scoreboard (0-0).

On the last day of the month, a priori the most affordable against Brighton, the team ended up falling (2-0). Leeds United thus broke his good streak of six consecutive games without knowing the defeat.

Even so, his good numbers against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, give ‘El Loco’ many options to win the trophy as the best coach of April in the English competition.