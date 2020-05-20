The goalkeeper of Scratched He would already know his destiny when his contract with the Monterrey outfit ends next June.

The relationship between Marcelo Barovero and the Gang it seems will come to an end in the next transfer period Since the 36-year-old footballer occupies a foreigner position, the same that the directive plans to get rid of, at the same time that his age would not give much more time with the northerners.

For this reason, the Trapito would have already agreed not to renew and in the middle of this year he would leave as a free agent of the Cerro de la Silla squad.

Given this, there would already be a team from Argentina interested in repatriating him and they would do whatever it takes to take over the services of the South American goalkeeper.

According to information from TyC Sports, it would have been the same technical director of Huracán, Israel Damonte, who would have contacted Barovero to bring him back to the Globo set.

“To the interest in Paolo Goltz is added the seduction operation to repatriate Marcelo Barovero, Whose contract with Monterrey of Mexico expires on June 30 and although he declared that he did not define what he intends for his career, he also expressed that does not rule out returning to the country“, is written in the Argentine medium.

“Damonte himself began contacts with the goalkeeper, who played on the Globe in the 2007/08 season, tackling all 38 games. The coach expressed his desire to have him in the Hurricane that he intends to arm with the boys from Under the who already filmed them but considers that he needs to surround them with people of experience and with a past in the club. After that talk with Trapito, the DT asked Nadur to make the effort to get his return, “added the journalist. Brian Pécora.