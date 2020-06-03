Marcelo Barovero surprised the world of football by deciding to continue his career in Burgos, a team that plays in the Second B (third division) of Spain. The astonishment came, above all, because he came from playing in the Rayados de Monterrey (Mexico), club with which he played the Club World Cup 2019.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper spoke about it. “I chose something different from what is logical, but personally I am very motivated by this possibility and I choose the motivation at this point in my career,” argued “Trapito.”

“Move to Spain It is an option that I liked and my family. Soccer is a medium that opened many doors for me and now this opens for me. I start a new commitment, it is a little what I think, what I seek and I am happy. We are happy with this decision, we wanted something more, “he explained.

Further, Barovero indicated that the presence of Antonio Caselli, owner of the club and former leader of River, and of Leonardo Pisculichi It was key for him to decide his destiny. “Let them be there, my representative also did their part. Having well-known people helps, with Piscu We have a similar way of walking, “he said in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Meanwhile, he referred to the possibility of returning in the future in the “Millionaire”. “The truth is that when I left the decision was clear and forceful internally, I experienced wonderful things that I will never forget. One does not want to be imprisoned by his words, there could be the possibility of returning, I never give anything at all. If I had the ball glass I would say but we never know what can happen, “he replied.

“We would all like it to be with Marcelo (Gallardo) technician, with Ramón (Díaz) We also experience beautiful things … Always the bank of River It is occupied by great people and technicians. I was lucky to have the two most winners in history. hopefully Marcelo stay to live there “, he completed Barovero.

