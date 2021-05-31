Marcell Ozuna is released on bail and more details emerge

The dominican Marcell ozuna obtained a bail for $ 20,000 in cash following allegations of strangulation of his wife in recent days.

The judgment of Marcell ozuna It was scheduled for this Monday, May 31, where it was decided that he cannot be near his wife under any circumstances and will be free on bail. Ozuna’s lawyer stated that his client and his wife are in divorce proceedings. There are three children procreated in this marriage.

Marcell ozuna has made about 50 million in the MLB, half of that fortune belongs to his wife in the absence of a secret agreement.

However, you have to wait what decision the MLB, who are going to suspend him for a minimum of 50 games and that will be the most difficult for him. Some clear examples are Odubel Herrera, Domingo German and Arodis Chapman, Herera and German were suspended for 80 games.

