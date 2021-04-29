Marcell Ozuna hit his second home run of the season with the Braves

The dominican Marcell ozuna connected his second home run of the season with the Braves from Atlanta in the Big leagues – MLB.

The gardener of Atlanta did not forgive a pitching that was left in the zone of power to the pitcher of the Chicago Cubs, Kyle Hendriks, who was a victim of the force of Marcell ozuna in the Big leagues.

The gardener of the Braves connected his second home run of the season throughout SunTrust Park left field in the MLB. Despite getting off to a late start, he seems to have found the famous “time” to hit.

Ozuna, who is hitting .193 with 12 RBIs and just two homers, looks like he’s finding himself at home plate. At least this Kyle Hendriks pitching didn’t spare him for his second home run of the campaign with Braves on the MLB.

Here the video:

Marcell Ozuna – Atlanta Braves (2) pic.twitter.com/9kSnwDjTtf – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 28, 2021

Apparently, even this flyby has not fallen and they are looking for the ball on the other side of the stadium because of the magnitude and the feet that that ball hit by Marcell ozuna.

Without a doubt, the team of Braves from Atlanta, he needs his best hitters including the Dominican, to start hitting important hits if they want to enter the Playoffs of the Big leagues.