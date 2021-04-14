Marcell Ozuna hit his first home run of the season with the Braves

The player Marcell ozuna connected his first home run of the 2021 season with the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues (MLB).

The Miami Marlins’ duel against the Braves Atlanta always brings some spice, tonight in the very first episode of the Big leagues, Ozuna fired his first home run across the center field of the MLB.

A pitching that remained low to the Venezuelan Pablo López, Marcell ozuna took the opportunity to raise the ball at SunTrust Park and open the record with his first home run.

In the present harvest, Marcell ozuna He is hitting .131, an RBI and a home run in LasMayores. Its beginning has been slow in the MLB.

Here the video:

Marcell Ozuna – Atlanta Braves (1) pic.twitter.com/LawB3NaqZR – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 13, 2021

For the Atlanta organization, it is vitally important that Marcell ozuna start waking up if you want to fight for the championship of the Big leagues.

Did the home run?