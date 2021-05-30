Marcell Ozuna arrested for domestic violence in Atlanta

The dominican Marcell ozuna was arrested for domestic violence on the afternoon of this Saturday in the middle of the MLB season.

When they are on the disabled list and you were not actively playing on the field at Marcell ozuna he committed a family offense against his wife according to rumors.

Atlanta police proceeded to arrest him and so far he has not been released, previously rumored to be Marcell Ozuna and wife had had problems, however, they later made a live video to disprove it.

It should be noted that the other time, no one filed charges, however, this time they did and therefore he is arrested.

MLB drastically suspends players who commit domestic violenceClear examples are Domingo Germán and Aroldis Chapman.

Here the report:

Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on Saturday pic.twitter.com/lUuqximOGP – B / R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 30, 2021

They are suspended at Marcell ozuna It’s a huge foul for the Atlanta Braves who recently gave him a $ 65 million contract for the sum of four seasons as Ozuna He comes from being one of the best hitters in MLB 2020 and this is not what the Braves expected.