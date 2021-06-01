Marcell Jankovics, Hungarian animation genius, has passed away at 79

On Saturday, May 29, the famous Hungarian director of animated films passed away at the age of 79 Marcell Jankovics at 79 years of age. This has been reported by the Hungarian Academy of Arts. The cause of death is unknown. His most famous and emblematic film is undoubtedly Son of the White Mare (Fehérlófia). It is based on the narrative poem of the same title by László Arany, which is a traditional story about a folk hero, who was suckled by a mare which gave him superhuman strength, who must rescue three princesses from three dragons. The movie of Jankovics mixes folkloric with legends of the Avars, Huns and Hungarians. The result is a fantasy film with mythical elements and psychedelic animation that helps accentuate the above. Here you can see the trailer:

Another of his most famous films is Johnny corncob (János vitéz) based on the epic poem by Sándor Petőfi, one of the most important poets in Hungary. That was his first film and also the first animated film from his country. Like the one already mentioned, it incorporates folkloric elements in the narrative, since in the homonymous poem the protagonist fights against giants, witches and dragons.

On this side of the ocean he is best known for his short films Sisyphus Y The Struggle (Küzdők). The first was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 1976 and was used in a General Motors commercial at the 2008 Super Bowl. The second earned its author the Palme d’Or for best short film in 1977. Also for the fact that He almost worked on a Disney movie. Not everyone knows it, but the original title of The Emperor’s Folly – 85% was Kingdom of the sun and its director was Roger Allers. He asked Jancovics to do an intro for his film after being impressed to see Fehérlófia. Sadly, Allers was replaced and the Hungarian director’s work was not used in the final version, although it does appear in the credits.

From what has been said above, it is very evident that the folklore of his country was one of the great inspirations and engines of his work. This is also seen in his work for television. He is known for directing the animated series Hungarian Folk Tales (Magyar népmesék). This was broadcast from 1977 to 2012. As its name indicates, they are small animated segments in which traditional stories from their country are told; that is to say, what we commonly know as fairy tales. In 2017 all the chapters of that series were dubbed into English and officially uploaded to YouTube on a channel of the same name, which you can review by clicking here.

His last film was The Tragedy of Man (Az ember tragédiája) which was his most ambitious project. As the title may indicate it is a film that wants to tell the story of human civilization in just under three hours. Unfortunately, it took 30 years to make it because the fall of the communist regime meant that it lost funds to make the film. Of course, it also meant that he was free from censorship and was able to tell his stories without being limited by the official regime.

In an interview with Cartoon Brew in 2015 he revealed that he made his films with the care of a painting and that he considered that animation should not try to be realistic, but fantastic:

For as long as I can remember, I have always thought of film and had a vivid imagination. In my animated films the design of each painting is of great importance, as if it were a painting. Most of the time, and particularly in a fabulous and mythical context, my human characters, including the protagonists, are only a small part of the whole picture. Trying to express realistic human behavior in animation has its limitations. Attempts at serious animation are usually absurdly ridiculous. Why should one imitate reality? Leave it to the real live actors! Earth reality is not for animation. Animation is a stylized, fantastic world.

