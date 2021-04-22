Marcelino, Mourinho’s successor at Tottenham?

04/22/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The current Athletic Club coach, Marcelino Garcia Toral, could enter the list of substitutes for José Mourinho at Tottenham. As pointed out by the sports portal The Athletic, the representatives of the Asturian coach would have already established the first contacts with some leaders of the London club.

Marcelino thus joins a wide range of possibilities to lead the ‘Spurs’. Along with other names like Nuno, Nagelsmann or Allegri, there are already several candidates to occupy the Tottenham bench.

Just arrived in Bilbao

Marcelino arrived in the city of the Basque in January 2021. After barely 4 months, the team has gone from the ecstasy of winning a Spanish Super Cup final against Barça (2-3), to losing two consecutive Cup finals, against Real Sociedad (0-1), and against Barça again (0-4).

With contract until 2022, the Asturian has always publicly declared his desire to be able to train some day away from Spain. Although after a few months in the club, He may have in mind to continue with the Athletic project next season.

Tottenham, in pursuit of their first title 13 years later

The London club now dreams of achieving a title in a very irregular season with Ryan manson as interim coach. Tottenham will face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday, April 25, having the option to achieve your first title since 2008.

Even so, after the end of the season, the president, Daniel Levy, would try to bring in a new coach to build a long-term project and build a competitive team.