Marcelino will have a reinforcement in Switzerland. Mikel

Vesga He will join the Sankt Gallen concentration this afternoon after testing negative in the relevant Covid tests. The club communicated the positive from Gasteiztarra on July 6.

This morning he exercised alone at the Lezama facilities and this afternoon he will join his teammates to face the last five days in the Swiss country before returning to Bilbao on Sunday after playing on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.