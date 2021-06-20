Marcelino García Toral fills with praise for Mexican footballer Giovani Dos Santos

Coach Marcelino García Toral of Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish League, full of praise for the Mexican soccer player Giovani Dos Santos who is currently without a team and who he directed in the Villarreal.

Gio was a great player, he always played behind 9, that’s where he exploited better, but we didn’t want to limit his game either, we also wanted him to have more participation. It seems to me that Giovanni Dos Santos is a good footballer. I have no complaints about their behavior or attitude ”, were the words of Marcelino García Toral.

The technical experiment spoke in an interview for the W Deportes program, where he assured that Giovani Dos Santos is a very talented player and during his time at Villarreal he never had complaints about his behavior and attitude.

Marcelino García Toral also took time to talk about Mexican football, where he stressed that there are high-quality footballers, as he verified when he directed the Dos Santos brothers in the Spanish League.

