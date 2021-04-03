Marcelino Copa del Rey final: Athletic-Real Sociedad

The Athletic Club coach, Marcelino Garcia Toral, assured that they do not look at the rival despite playing a final this Saturday (9:30 p.m.) of the Copa del Rey last season and He asked his players to “go out and enjoy themselves” because they should consider themselves privileged.

“We have tried and I am convinced that together we have managed to normalize the preparation and control of emotions. We enjoyed it, this game is to be enjoyed, just for the fact of being here a year later after the pandemic“said Marcelino.

“Unfortunately we find ourselves in the same situation, without fans, but regarding the game for us he has the same enthusiasm and motivation. We face it with the will and conviction of achieving this victory, “added the ‘leones’ coach, who was not directing the team at the time they qualified.

“At that time I watched the games but I did not imagine being here, as is. In the Cup qualifying rounds these things usually happen. Both for us and for Barça, the other finalist in this year’s edition, we have gone through these circumstances and we have had to overcome them. Now we do not look back, we are just over 24 hours to start that match and we have that logical illusion of focusing all our attention on playing our best to win the match, “he warned.

In addition, Marcelino pointed out that “There is no doubt that when you enter” La Cartuja it is “a great moment of happiness” to remember the Super Cup title won “not three months ago”. “But at the same time we have to think that this is history and focus all our attention on tomorrow’s game. On playing it according to what we have prepared and the game idea that we want to establish for 90 minutes. And have that audacity to win that game, “he said.

“There are always keys in a game, but I would go to another circumstance, the key will be who masters the details. La Real is a good team that plays good football and has an identity since Imanol Alguacil arrived. But what is going to decide this game is who makes the goal chances, make good decisions and get as little wrong as possible. If these three circumstances occur, victory will be much closer, “analyzed the Cantabrian.

In other questions, asked by his international players: Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez, the rojiblanco coach said that he sees them as “perfect.” “As the coach said, he was going to think about the best for the national team and he was not going to think about the Cup. We are happy that our two players have played so many minutes, that means that they are important players in the national team.”

“Logic says that they have a lot of chances to go to the Eurocup and that makes us feel very happy. I prefer to have two happy and euphoric footballers for having played a lot, than disappointed for not having played anything or very little, “he said in this regard.

Physical, tactical and mental

In addition, Marcelino García Toral affirmed that “the sum of the three factors: physical, tactical and mental” will be key to achieving victory and “consequently, the Cup “.” The physical, tactical and mental plane. Each one will try to impose their tactical scheme, the game can be long, the physical aspect and controlling the emotional aspect will also be important. Whoever wins the Cup will be the one who controls these three aspects, “he insisted.

And about the rival he had no doubts . “We do not look at who we are facing, we have the utmost respect for each and every one of them. We have to look at ourselves to counter the opponent and then have the necessary success. We have the utmost humility to respect all teams whatever their names and at the same time we have the illusion of being champions and playing a great game. You have to focus all your attention on knowing how we beat a good, good, good team, “he said.

“We are all aware that this is a different game and the mentality can be too. Then there is the success and a few days you have more or less. I am absolutely convinced that my footballers are prepared and that they will surely resolve any difficult situation that arises during the game, “he added.

Finally, Marcelino revealed what the pre-match talk will be like. “Very simple because I think the main thing is that you enjoy this game. We are privileged to be here and have the chance to play this game. That dream as a child, when they put on the Athletic shirt for the first time, comes tomorrow with this final. What a beautiful situation and desired by all of us! “, He concluded.