Former player and commentator Marcelinho Carioca was the special guest of this Friday’s edition of “Jogo Aberto”, at Band, in which he worked as a commentator in 2007. Marcelinho recalled his time on the program and cited the tribute shown by the broadcaster, stating that gratitude is priceless.- I thank TV Bandeirantes for this tribute, for this affection. To you, as the anchor of the Open Game program, and all the members of the program, for this beautiful tribute. As a former professional soccer player, what we want most is not a position within the club, it is not money … Gratitude is priceless. What is more beautiful, for me, is being able to wake up and see a tribute like that – said Marcelinho, touched.

Marcelinho Carioca commented on the Open Game in 2007 (Photo: Reproduction / Sportv)

Photo: Lance!

Marcelinho also thanked presenter Renata Fan, with whom he worked on his short stay on the program, revealing that it was the blonde who encouraged him to return to football and end his career at Santo André, bringing Renata to tears.

– The time I spent with you, Renata, at Jogo Aberto, where I had the freedom to be able to do the materials, in the truth of the facts. I remember when you said: ‘Marcelo, you are too young to stop. Boy, go back there to play! ‘ I went to Santo André, and I was treated with honor, you called me in the corner and said: “Then you will come back, man. Then you will have time, and you will study”. And I graduated in journalism, in mechanics and, in June, I graduated in public management. The son of a street cleaner, a garbage man, black, poor as he was – he confessed.

Also visibly moved, Renata praised the former player and thanked him for all the moments that the two shared.

– Right at the beginning of Jogo Aberto, in 2007, I started the program also working with Marcelinho. And I knew Marcelinho for his football glories, foul goals, super televised career, and I had the chance to meet him backstage. At that time, he was a player and was deciding whether to become a player. He is a loving person, with good feelings. He’s a guy who knows how to value others. If you learned from us, we learn from you. Thank you, heartily, for everything – ended.

