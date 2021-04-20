Marcela passes the baton to Michelle this season, says Diego Boneta

As we know, the interpreter of ‘Word of Honor’ did not look for his daughter until the middle of her childhood. Diego explained what his character’s fatherhood is like and the way they will deal with this issue in the next episodes that will premiere every Sunday on Netflix.

Valery Sais as Michelle Salas in Luis Miguel, the series (Camila Jurado / NETFLIX)

“Luis Miguel always has had a very hard relationship with parenthood, both as a son and as a father. […] Luis Miguel had practically no parents; this relationship (Luis Miguel – Michelle) is very complex. Michelle, I think it is the new heart of the series and they are going to see some incredible scenes with both Macarena and the girl Valery [Sais], which does a spectacular job. [Verán] how the plot of Marcela also closes and drives Michelle’s plot”, Boneta told the magazine Who.