Journalist Marcela Monteiro, a member of the CNN team after 14 years at Globo, closely follows the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. In an interview with Purepeople, she tells more about her new daily life and how it has interfered in her whole life – even in her clothes. ‘A more journalistic version of Marcela communicadora’, she says.

The quarantine period due to the Covid-19 pandemic transformed the routine of famous and anonymous people. Some have spent more time with the family, others have learned to exercise at home. For the journalist Marcela Monteiro, the moment also brought a professional change. After 14 years at Globo, she has been on CNN since March this year and works on the front lines of hard news. “It is a lot of work, rushing, but also very gratifying to be able to inform the population in the midst of this pandemic. A peculiar moment in which the importance of the quality press is even more evident”, he tells in an interview to Purepeople.

Marcela evaluates new professional moment

Like Otaviano Costa, with whom she worked on the “Vídeo Show”, Marcela sees communication as the basis of her trajectory, which is now explored in a new light. “It means a new cycle in my professional life. I am fortunate to collect incredible stages in my career. I believe this is one more. And it still comes with the chance to show the public and professionals in the field a ‘more journalistic version. ‘da Marcela comunicadora “, analyzes the journalist, who also went through” É de Casa “- a program that Zeca Camargo said goodbye to at the end of May after not renewing the contract with Globo.

Looks have changed with the profession

Marcela also points out a change in her closet brought by the new phase. Now, more basic and neutral items are more present than ever. “I wore a lot of overalls, a dress … a lot of color, a print, for entertainment. Now everything is smoother. We have shirts, blazers”, lists the communicator. And, following the trend of comfort when it comes to shoes, an item became a darling. “Sandals also gave way to sneakers! Usually, the foot does not appear and as we are always on the street running from side to side, this has become a more practical and comfortable option”, he says.

Emotion is welcome: ‘Humanity’

Faced with stories of overcoming and difficulties, Marcela values ​​the sensitive side of journalism. “I never even tried not to get involved. It beats a heart inside and it’s normal (and healthy) to get emotional. What I try to do is not to let my feelings get in the way of the story. But if the eye fills with water, if the voice embargo, I see no problems, I see humanity in it “, he argues.

Technology is allied at the time of longing

The journalist lives with her mother and, when she gets home, follows a strict prevention protocol. “I don’t go in with the shoes I wore on the street. I take my clothes off at the entrance and leave them separate. I wash my hands. I run for the bath. There’s an organized scheme”, points out Marcela, enthusiastic about the lives and video conversations for lessen the nostalgia: “Relatives and friends only virtually now. At least, we have the technology to help people bridge those gaps

(By Marilise Gomes)

