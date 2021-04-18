“Marcela is not going to appear” and Luis Miguel will not say it, they reveal

“Marcela will not appear” and Luis Miguel will not say it, they reveal | Instagram

In the midst of all the controversy surrounding the disappearance of the mother of singer Luis Miguel, several theories have tried to explain what would have happened to her whereabouts and some even suppose she could be alive, Javier León Herrera, biographer of “Sun of Mexico“clears the versions once and for all.

Javier Leon Herrera He is the author of two of the most famous books where he analyzes in depth the life of Luis Miguel, and it is precisely from his first biography that the series of the “star” on Netflix would be based. His most recent work, which will be released along with the second season of the plot, is called “Oro de Rey.”

The author takes up one of the most rugged themes in the life of the so-called “Sol de México”, the disappearance of Marcela Basteri and the complex relationship with her spouse, Luis Rey.

However, the writer himself of various other publications reiterates that the interpreter of “La unconditional” knows where his mother is, Marcela basteri, but he does not want to reveal it publicly, “he knows perfectly everything that happened to her, he revealed this year for Tv Azteca.

Luis Miguel knows everything about the matter, it is all I can tell you, everything that happened he knows, if someone is waiting for him to say it, that will not happen, I know that it is something that hurts him deeply, he revealed .

Was Luis Rey the culprit?

In the work called “Luis Miguel: La Historia” written by the journalist, he points out the way in which Marcela Basteri finally loses her life, overturning any claim that she still lives and even begs on the streets of Argentina.

The author hinted that his departure was not due to “natural causes”. It should be remembered that for a long time her own husband Luis Rey has been pointed out as responsible for what happened to him, it is León Herrera who points more to this version and hints at it in his first work.

The subject of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri’s mother is one of the most rugged of his life, a very delicate one that I have not wanted to investigate, as well as unnecessary pain for those affected.

It was for this reason, which is why I limited myself to saying in my book “due to unnatural causes” so that each one can draw their conclusions.

“Marcela did not beg in Argentina”

Regarding these versions, the author completely denies the theories that circulated shortly before the first season of Luis Miguel saw the light, in 2018.

I am very convinced that this woman is not Luis Miguel’s mother.

Luis Rey was a liar and manipulator

On the other hand, there is the complex relationship of the “music star” with his father, Luis Rey would rob Luis Miguel, which led him to serious problems with the treasury, he reveals.

He stole practically all of his money, and got him into a terrible tax mess with Mexico, for which he almost ended up in jail.

He was such a liar and manipulative character that when he was in his bed, dying in his last days, Luis Miguel sent a commissioner to Barcelona beforehand to verify it.

It is worth mentioning that the journalist encountered some obstacles in his first two works about the life of the “Puerto Rican” who did not approve his first biography, the author explains the reasons.

Everything that has happened in his life has been the main factors that will modify his personality, making him more hermetic and more fearful of the press, he commented.

He even details that a year before his first work, “a very close Mexican friend writes a work about him, which has nothing offensive, it is rather a tribute, however, he has a very disproportionate reaction.”

At one point, what “Luismi” wanted was to create a fear effect so that no one would talk about his life and he continually warned with suing. Although her first work did not accept her at first, she came to know from a source that she greatly admired her.

Later, with the passage of time, when the subject of the series is raised, he asks the producers to base themselves on my book, authorizing it implicitly, “for me that has been a great recognition,” acknowledged the writer in said interview in the 2018.