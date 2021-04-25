Marcela Basteri does not live! Luis Miguel’s former manager reveals | Instagram

For many it has been almost impossible to digest it, it has been the life of the former manager closest to the singer Luis Miguel, who has ended all speculation, Marcela basteri, would have suffered even in his last moments, revealed “is already on another plane.”

Lucía Miranda, life of the former manager of Luis Miguel It ended with the veil of mystery that enveloped the supposed whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, who until today, it was speculated that she was still alive.

The woman revealed that the Italian and mother of the so-called “Sun of Mexico“She no longer belongs to this world and was her husband, Hugo Lopez, who ended up telling him what had happened to him, before he left.

After more than 20 years in which various versions have circulated about the whereabouts of the Italian woman, who is even said to still be alive, it was Lucia who put down all the rumors and ended up confirming what happened to the Luis Miguel Gallego’s mother, “She is dead,” he confirmed.

It should be reiterated that Hugo López was the closest figure to Gallego Basteri’s life and career, he was a paternal figure for “Luismi”, beyond being his manager, so his departure meant a huge gap that many others tried to cover looking for economic benefits.

Undoubtedly, something that the series attests to by capturing the close relationship between them, so Hugo and his wife were some of the witnesses of everything that the “star king” went through to find his mother, he looked for her everywhere, and even with interpol, he points out in an interview for Venga la Alegría

He looked for it all over the place, he pointed out, his search is for “it is the great suffering” for the artist, he points out.

However, the representative’s life indicates that her husband, before losing his life, confessed what happened to Marcela.

Luis Miguel’s mother died, she’s already on another plane, Hugo told me that before he died.

“Relatives of Luis Miguel cause him great sorrow”

Undoubtedly, the launch of his bioseries reopened old hours for the singer and his family, who already at this point would know the fatal fate of their mother.

With this, they also started more speculations that have circulated about this controversial issue, particularly by an Argentine woman who was related to Marcela Basteri almost at the same time that the series was launched.

Relatives of the singer Luis Miguel, assured that the woman identified as Honorina Montes, a vagabond in the streets of Buenos Aires could be the mother of the greatest figure of the show, Luis Miguel.

Regarding this, Lucía Miranda reiterates, it has caused great pain for the interpreter of “I know that you will return”, as well as for his brothers after the second cousins ​​of Luis Miguel, have been in charge of spreading the version that Marcela Basteri live in Argentina.

They spent three years saying that the mother had not died, that the mother was homeless: Honorina Montes is not Marcela Basteri, “said Lucía Miranda.

This has generated a lot of suffering for Luis Miguel and his family “he always loved his mother and continues to love her, but his mother is on another plane,” he continued.

Even, it reveals, the Supreme Court of Justice of Argentina rejected that Honorina Montes had any relationship with the artist of Puerto Rican origin, Luis Miguel.

In the middle of the talk, Lucía also recalled that the first meeting between her late husband and the young singer occurred shortly before reaching the age of majority, Hugo López “asked as the only requirement to be his manager that he turned 18” revived.