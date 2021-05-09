Marcel Granollers, first Spanish champion of Madrid in doubles

Marcel Granollers, 35 years old and world number 11 in the specialty, he continues to grow his record in doubles. His prosperous stage with the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, 36 years old and no. 7, lived a new and historic chapter in the Caja Mágica as the Barcelona native became the first Spaniard to enter the list of pairs in this Masters 1000 ATP tournament.

Granollers and Zeballos opened their union by conquering the ATP Masters 1000 on hard court in Montreal 2019, already adding five titles, also counting in 2020 Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Rome; these three on clay.

The Spanish-Argentine duo took revenge for the recent defeat in the Monte Carlo semifinals against the Croats Nikola Metkic and Mate Pavic, whom they beat at the Manolo Santana Stadium by 1-6, 6-3 and 10-8.

It is the 22nd crown of Marcel Granollers, who was a ‘teacher’ with Marc Lopez. In singles he won four ATP trophies, although he has definitely focused on doubles, also collaborating in the triumph of the Spanish team in the 2019 Davis Cup, held on the same stage, although indoors and on fast court.

Full weekend for Marcel Granollers, who is a faithful follower of the RCD Espanyol football, which on Saturday achieved promotion to First.

Zeballos adds 17 doubles titles, surpassing the 16 of the historical Guillermo Vilas.

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, champions