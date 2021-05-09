Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos win the doubles title

05/09/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

The couple formed by the Spanish Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, third favorite, conquered the men’s doubles title of the Madrid tournament by defeating the Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, second seeds, by 1-6 in the final , 6-3 and 10-8.

Granollers, the first Spaniard to win the doubles tournament, and Zeballos, who added his seventeenth trophy in pairs, It took them seventy-five minutes to complete the comeback and close, in the tiebreaker, the conquest of their third Masters 1,000 after the one achieved in Montreal in 2019 and that of Rome in 2020, the most fruitful year as a team in which they also prevailed in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

The couple formed by the Spanish and the Argentine took a full revenge of the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000, a few weeks ago, where Mektic, fourth player in the world in this modality, and Pavic, number one, won 6-3 and 7-5.