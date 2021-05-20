Marc Soler leaves the Giro d’Italia 2021

05/20/2021

On at 13:38 CEST

Marc soler, leader of the Movistar team in the Giro, has been forced to abandon the Italian round after having suffered a fall at kilometer 4 of the 12th stage of the test. The Catalan corridor has tried to continue and helped by the Menorcan Albert Torres he has tried to overcome the set to stay in the race.

However, in the end he has put foot to earth and has ended the participation in the test. It occupied the 11th place of the general at 3.19 minutes from the ‘pink jersey’ Egan bernal.

Unfortunately, @ solermarc93 leaves the 🇮🇹 #Giro after his crash at the start of the 12th stage. More info, during the course of the day. We sadly have to confirm Marc Soler will not continue in the @giroditalia following his crash early on stage 12. More info later. pic.twitter.com/5splOMXwwE – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 20, 2021

It was the first time that the cyclist from Vilanova i la Geltrú served as leader of the Telefónica team in a three-week race and until the fall he had run very concentrated and trying to stay firm in the general classification. When he fell, he suffered a severe blow to the left side of his body and complained of pain in his ribs and shoulder.

Landa’s previous fall

Now the first Spanish rider in the general standings is the Biscayan from Bahrain Pello Bilbao which is ranked 20th at 7.23 minutes from Bernal. Last week he left Mikel Landa who on Monday underwent a successful operation on his left clavicle although still without a confirmed recovery period.