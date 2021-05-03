Marc Soler, head of Movistar ranks in the Giro d’Italia

05/03/2021 at 2:57 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish team Movistar has confirmed this Monday the eight cyclists who will participate in the Giro d’Italia 2021 from next Saturday, at the start of Turin, in which Marc Soler will be the team leader.

Chente Garcia Acosta Y Maximilian sciandri will lead a formation composed of Marc Soler (ESP), Matteo jorgenson (USES), Einer Rubio (CABBAGE), Nelson Oliveira (FOR), Dario Cataldo (ITA), Albert Torres (ESP), Davide Villella (ITA) and Antonio Pedrero placeholder image (ESP).

🇮🇹 #Turn

🏛️➡️⛪ Torino / Milano (May 8-30) 🛫 Flight: Ⓜ️2️⃣6️⃣ (th appearance)

🎫 @ solermarc93

🎫 @MatteoJorg

🎫 Einer Rubio

🎫 @ Nelsoliveira89

🎫 @DarioCataldo

🎫 @alberttorresb

🎫 @Davide_villella

🎫 @pedrero_antonio

👨‍✈️ @jvgarciaacosta @maxsciandri 💙 #RodamosJuntos – Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) May 3, 2021

to usually do, winner of the stage in the recent Tour de Romandía -where he finished 4th-, will command a line-up that comes backed by the good performance of his block, divided these last dates between the Swiss round and a Vuelta a Asturias where Pedrero Y blond they fought among the best (2nd and 5th, respectively).