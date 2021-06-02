Marc Soler, at the helm of Movistar in the Tour of Switzerland, Tour rehearsal

06/02/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

EFE

Marc soler He will be the leader of Movistar’s ranks in the Tour of Switzerland that will take place from June 6 to 13, and which will serve to prop up the Spanish team that comes to the start of the Tour de France on June 26 in Brest.

After the abandonment in the twelfth stage of the Giro, to usually do He will put on the captain’s stripes again to defend the interests in the general of the telephone squad, which will outline the formation for the Tour with the conclusions derived from the Dauphiné and the Swiss round.

The Movistar team will be composed of Marc soler, Ivan Garcia Cortina, Gonzalo serrano, Sergio Samitier, Hector Carretero, Johan jakobs Y Juan Diego Alba placeholder image.

The Tour of Switzerland returns to the cycling calendar after the suspension of the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, and will debut this year a somewhat shorter format than other times, with eight stages instead of nine, maintaining in any case its usual two times. individual and its abundant mountain.

A timed race will be the 11 km start in Frauenfeld to open the race on Sunday 6; and another the penultimate, on Saturday 12, which will cover the ascent and descent of the Oberalppass (1st category; 9.5 km at 6.5%).

The climbs will in fact cover almost the entire race: there is only one clear sprint option, on Tuesday the 8th in Pfaffnau, and each day will have its points of interest.