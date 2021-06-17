Marc Márquez’s ‘retro’ helmet for the German Grand Prix

06/17/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

Marc Márquez will wear this weekend a special “Retro & rdquor; at the German Grand Prix, a very special track for the Cervera rider, in which he has achieved a total of 10 consecutive victories from 2010 to 2019.

With the design of this helmet we want to pay tribute to motorsport in its essence, Marc wants to evoke the purest of motorcycling, going to the end of the years 70s and early 80s. A time with great legendary champions valued around the world, where the image began to gain importance, and the design of the helmets became one more attribute of the rider on the track.

The helmet that will wear Marc Márquez emulates the design that was worn at that time with a “Retro & rdquor; A worn aesthetic, and looking for parallelism as if the helmet had been designed forty years ago, it had been saved these decades, and now it is wearing it again to compete in a Grand Prix in 2021.

Marc Márquez:

“I am very excited to be able to wear this special ‘Retro’ helmet on one of my favorite circuits. I wanted to pay tribute to the legendary riders of the late ’70s and’ 80s by designing a helmet, and in conjunction with my designer Dave Designs. We thought that a design so distinctive that it evoked the helmets that were worn at the time, was a nice way to pay this tribute to them. & rdquor;