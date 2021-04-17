Marc Márquez talks about his feelings today and for tomorrow’s race

04/17/2021 at 5:56 PM CEST

Nil Banos

We are in a moment of the weekend in which we do not know at all what will happen in the race. Especially with regard to Marc Márquez and his performance. We do not know how he will get up in the morning, how he will really face the race and we do not know if he will be able to endure each and every one of the 25 laps that the race is scheduled for at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

“I don’t know if I will be able to endure the 25 laps of the race. I think so, but the most I have done in a row is six laps. I hope I don’t have to stop in the box.”, the one from Cervera said sincerely to the DAZN microphones hours after the ‘qualy’. “We will try to come out calmly and not give everything at the beginning to finish the race”Marc pointed out.

The great of the Márquez brothers assured that “The arm is worse than yesterday. The good body, you adapt more or less. In the fracture area I have no pain, but I do have pain in the fingers, in the elbow, in the forearm. There are pilots who hurt in these areas and they are very fit, I have not done these movements for a long time and it hurts “. He added to that explanation that “Today I woke up worse than yesterday and tomorrow they told me that it will be worse than today. But hey, now we will go to do physiotherapy work with Carlos, to see if with that I can improve a little”.

He was also very sincere with his performance throughout the two rounds of the ‘qualy’: “The result is much better than expected. It is not our result. It is not where we have to be now. I have tried to look for Mir because he is the champion, he drives well and it is evident that I have looked for him. I needed help. Already with Rins it has been something different. I have made a turn to look for the limit but without forcing too much “.

