Marc Márquez suffers another heavy fall!

06/25/2021 at 3:38 PM CEST

.

Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) suffered a severe fall in the free practice session of the Netherlands Grand Prix. Fortunately, the Spanish pilot came out unscathed, no physical damage. Márquez, despite the strong blow, was able to return to his workshop calmly, surely with the logical inconvenience caused by it, and when the first drops of rain appeared, he decided not to go out on the track so as not to risk another mishap.

Specific, he suffered a severe crash at turn eleven of the Dutch track as the rear tire of his motorcycle regained grip and the whip of the same threw him into the air. Márquez hit himself hard and circled his body on the gravel for several laps, but fortunately he was able to leave the circuit on his own foot, not the bike, which was badly damaged.

By then, the Repsol Honda rider had already lowered his best morning time (1: 34.048) by riding in 1: 33.560, which brought him to fourth provisional place, only surpassed by the Spanish Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1), the portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16) and French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), although in the end Márquez was sixth, ahead of his own teammate Pol Espargaro and by Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR).

But Marc Márquez was one of the riders who decided not to go out on the track again, knowing that his record placed him in sixth place and therefore directly placed in the second classification, so the Repsol Honda decided to take a break after the heavy blow and he saw the evolutions of his rivals, on a completely wet track, calmly sitting in the workshop.

In fact only Marc Márquez, in addition to his compatriot Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia RS-GP), the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) decided to stay in their workshops without going out on the track again.