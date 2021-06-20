Marc Márquez, still without believing it, assures that it is “a great victory”

06/20/2021 at 6:20 PM CEST

The Spanish Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), winner of the MotoGP German Grand Prix in his “talisman” circuit Sachsenring and 581 days after his last victory in Valencia, he acknowledged: “I still do not realize what has happened, but it is true that it has been a difficult moment in my career and this victory will help me a lot to continue“.

“When you’re in a situation like this, what you come from three consecutive zeros, it is not easy to continue and neither from the physical point of view, so when I crossed the finish line I thought of all those people who have helped me to be here today“recalls Marc Márquez fondly.

“The truth is that it is impossible to get out of a situation like this without the help of more people., the team, the doctors, the ‘physio’, the family, the friends, because from here he does not leave alone and the truth is that they have helped me and they are helping me a lot, but in the next race we will return to our real situation “, says the Repsol rider, who also wanted to thank Honda” for the respect “they have shown him” during all this time “.

Marc Márquez too recalled a call he had with Australian Mick Doohan, who in the 1992/1993 season went through a very similar situation.

“Logically, when you are in a difficult condition you seek to console yourself with someone who has been through your situation or a similar one, and one of them has been Alberto Puig -his sports director-, who has helped me a lot, Emilio Alzamora -his manager and former pilot- also, but I had a call of almost half an hour with Mick Doohan in Mugello that helped me a lot“recalls Márquez.

“In many things, as he explained it to me, he agreed that it was exactly what happened to me, he explained to me how he felt, what happened to him and what mistakes he made and it seemed that he was narrating my situation, he just listened, he did not speak, and the truth is that I was narrating my situation“, explains the Repsol Honda rider.

“He told me he was committing stupid mistakes, as I have done this year too, but he told me that it was normal, that it happened to him and that then everything changes, “said Márquez in this regard.

Regarding the race, Márquez recalled: “On Thursday I said that this was going to be the first weekend that I was going to be able to drive with fewer physical limitations by having much less right curves, with which there were fewer corners to waste time on and although on the left-hand corners I don’t feel a hundred percent position, I have no limitation. “

“Today I have done the perfect exit and I have also made a perfect first lap and then when I saw some drops fall, I thought ‘this is mine‘and continued pulling and pushing just like before when I was completely dry and i got a distance“, explains the winner of Germany.

“When I saw that Miguel (Oliveira) cut out the differences I had my moments of doubt, it was difficult to push because I was thinking more about the situation and the three consecutive zeros that I had in the last three races, that’s why it was important to take the bike to the end of the race and in the end we did well, “said the Repsol Honda rider.

Márquez retraced his steps again when he recalled: “When I suffered the injury, I always had the feeling that I would come back and strong, but the first time I rode a MotoGP in Portimao I thought ‘ufff, i’m far from my level‘and that moment was very hard for me and also in the following races, but what I did was avoid the comments and focus on my team. “

“This victory is different, I dont know why but I don’t feel euphoricMaybe I will assimilate it when I get to the box, but it is true that this will help us. it was difficult on a mental level after three consecutive zeros and the easy thing would have been to cut and finish on the podium, but it is not my mentality, and I wanted to continue drawing my line and follow my instincts, “says the always combative and nonconformist Marc Márquez.

On the physical side, the Repsol rider acknowledged: “The pain is there and it is true that in this race I have had more difficulties than in Jerez, but I can’t say anything about the rest of the races because I didn’t finish them, I couldn’t give more than ten laps in a rowyes, so I imagine next week it will cost me more than assen, which is a circuit that requires more physical conditions, but pain is pain, it is not a normal arm, but it takes time “.

Márquez added his eleventh consecutive victory in Germany, but in spite of everything he pointed out: “In today’s race I had to stay very focused and not giving up; that was one of the key points, that’s why I decided to forget about everything and tried to recover the memories of this circuit and I changed Oliveira’s name to my brother’s when we train at home, when the fastest is behind and the slowest is in front and I thought, well, if I recover there is no problem, but the truth is that I pushed butt and did not throw in the towel“.

Marc Márquez stressed that this time for him “vacations are going to be as important as work“” I need two weeks to rest and disconnect, because it has been two winters that I have not had a vacation due to the interventions and physiotherapy, and I need to disconnect even if I am not prepared in Austria.