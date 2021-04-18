Marc Márquez: spectacular start at the Portuguese GP on his return nine months later

Marc Márquez did magic on his return to the World Cup MotoGP. The Spanish champion made a spectacular start on his return to the motorcycling world championship after nine months injured. The one from Cervera, who started in sixth position, advanced three positions after a colossal first meters.

The eight-time world champion overtook no more and no less than three drivers in a brutal start that placed him among the best. After these first spectacular meters, the one from Cervera slowed down so as not to risk his battered arm.