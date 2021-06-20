Marc Márquez reigns again at Sachsenring

06/20/2021

On at 14:59 CEST

Marc Márquez has reaffirmed that he is already in top form and has won the German GP at the Sachsenring circuit this weekend. The one from Cervera has imposed itself on Miguel Oliveira and Fabio Quartararo in a tight Grand Prix that has been decided in the last laps, although the ’93’ has led from the first to the last lap.

Márquez, who started fifth, did not take a curve to get second and just one lap to take the lead to command the German race. The last laps were of real tension between the two protagonists of the race, Marc Márquez and Miguel Oliveira, with the first defending himself in the best possible way with a physique that increasingly found himself on the edge and the second attacking with all his impetus.

Honda, with the win, ended its worst streak without wins in MotoGP and, after 21 races in the blank, the Japanese brand once again spread its wings to the sound of Marc Márquez. The Catalan is reunited with victory 581 days later, three operations and many physical therapy sessions, in possibly the worst moment of his career. He had not won since the 2019 Valencia Grand Prix.

It is the 57th victory of his career in MotoGP, the 8th in a row at this circuit competing in the premier class, and the 11th in all categories. With these records, only Giacomo Agostini He has been able to win more times in a row on the same circuit in the highest category. There were 9 in Imatra. So far, only Valentino rossi (89) and Agostini (68) have achieved more victories than the Spanish.

For its part, Miguel Oliveira he finished in second place and won his third podium in a row, his best streak so far in the top flight.

Fabio Quartararo crossed the checkered flag in third position. He achieves his fifth podium of the season and reinforces himself at the head of the MotoGP classification.

Brad binder finished the race in fourth position, followed by Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, Jack Miller Y Aleix Espargaró.

Joan Mir finished in ninth position, with Pol Espargaro, tenth, in front of Alex Rins Y Jorge Martin.