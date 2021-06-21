Marc Márquez (Honda) wins, for the 11th time in a row, in Germany with another exhibition on his favorite circuit

06/20/2021

On at 20:03 CEST

Half the world cried. The announcers were excited, his father shouted Julian, Mama Roser jumped in Cervera, her brother Àlex he went crazy in the playpen, his manager Emilio alzamora I didn’t know where to go Alberto Puig, her boss and the least emotional uncle in the world, moaned with pleasure, Takeo yokoyama, the Japanese engineer who makes the motorcycle, wiped his tears with the mask, Santi Hernandez, his engineer, walked looking at the sky thanking his mother for being able to work with the best (and cried, yes, while he told DAZN that “Marc deserves everything & rdquor;), the journalists applauded in the press room and the others, at home, we destroyed the springs of the sofa jumping for joy.

What Marc Márquez achieved today at Sachsenring (Germany) was not just another victory. It was not his 83rd triumph, nor his 135th podium, not even his 11th triumphant stroll through the Sachsenring garden where he has been winning, from 2010 to 2019, 125cc MotoGP for 11 years. No way! It was one of the greatest feats in sport. “It was like when they left Rafa (Nadal) for dead, saying that he would no longer get up, that his knees were shattered, and he won again, again and again, at Roland Garros & rdquor ;, he said yesterday Marc. “These things happen when you believe, when you live your sport with passion, when you know that there is no impossible, when you expect that so much pain, sacrifice and work will have its reward for everyone. For you, for Honda, for your family, for the doctors, for your team, for your friends, for those who have accompanied each other in these hard months. This triumph belongs to too many people not to remember now all of them & rdquor ;.

Marquez he recognized that he was too conscious of what was at stake. He came from three zeros, he had lost the opportunity to strike at Le Mans. “I couldn’t fail again at my favorite circuit. I wanted to work all weekend with pressure “because that pressure often makes you pay attention and not make silly mistakes”. He made an incredible outing. “From fifth to first place in the first round, after saving Aleix (Espargaró), who was a cannon & rdquor ;.

Then, as a leader, it started to rain little. Enough. “I said to myself, Marc this is getting good. It is your moment, only you know how to risk. Do three laps to death, that others will not be able to follow you with these droplets. I did it, I opened a hole and then I saw Miguel (Oliveira), but I realized that he was not going to catch me. And he didn’t fuck me, no & rdquor ;.

581 days later, three operations, months of suffering, of rehabilitation, of loneliness, 21 grands prix without winning Honda, they ended the whole world in tears. The king returned. And the others know it. Not a single one of the 1,400 inhabitants of the World Cup paddock doubted that, once he returned, Márquez would soon win, return to being the ‘fucking master’, which he would say Pep Guardiola. And you just proved it in your favorite garden.