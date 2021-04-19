Marc Márquez, from smiling to emotional tears

04/19/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

It all started when on Wednesday the brothers, Marc and Álex Márquez, they packed their bags to travel to Portimao (Portugal) and, while their two dogs, their two pets, Stich and Shira, swarmed around the house, their mother, Roser Alentá, appeared and asked Marc not to leave, to don’t leave her alone “after spending the last nine months watching the races together & rdquor ;.

It was Álex who, from the back of the room, discovered that Roser was trying to convince Marc, with a touch of melancholy, to give up the trip, to give up reappearing in Portimao. “Mom, the time has come, I have to go, I must go, I need to go, I have to know if I can do it.& rdquor;, Marc told his mother. “Come on, mom, don’t insist any more, take care of these & rdquor ;, Álex added, pointing to the two dogs, who were still doing their thing around the house.

And what began like this, with an impossible suggestion from Roser, ended with a cry “of emotion, not pain & rdquor; of Marc, not only before all his team, who received him with a huge ovation when the race finished, but also in front of the DAZN microphone of Izaskun Ruiz, who came to ask him, just before he asked him “two minutes and we continue ; to get excited again, to cry, if she had feared she would not be able to run again.

Everyone who lived this excited, vibrant and triumphant weekend of the return of MM93 assures that it has been a unique, unrepeatable moment, nothing to do with the victories and the eight titles accumulated by Márquez. “This is simply unforgettable. It is already part of our lives, of history and of our coexistence with Marc. And I doubt whether to put the moments lived this weekend at the height of the titles won, because it has been a unique moment because what Marc has done has been tremendous & rdquor;, assures Santi Hernández, Marc’s engineer since 2011. “I, As a journalist, I have not experienced a more brutal moment in my life. I can only say that Marc has shown this weekend that he is even bigger when he gets off the bike than when he rides it & rdquor;, acknowledges Izaskun Ruiz.

The world of motorcycles, the world of MotoGP, the world of racing has been watching Márquez all weekend. If 40 journalists were connected to the official videoconference of the grand prix on Thursday, the subsequent one with Marc alone there were 80. And on Sunday, after the race, the 20 Spanish journalists who follow the championship began the video conference with a surprise for Marc, a standing ovation, teleported, more than a minute before the first question. The admiration has been global.

Test passed

“The position did not matter, it was important to finish. It was a tough test, but I overcame it with the help of everyone, from my family, my team, the doctors, Honda, the fans, the journalists, everyone has helped me to reach the end of this ordeal, which leaves me very , very, satisfied and proud. That is why I exploded after thanking everyone & rdquor ;, commented Márquez, who added: “It is true that, at the beginning of the race, everyone abused me, as older children abuse in the schoolyard. It is also true that, in the middle of the race, I was encouraged, as I visually had the second in front of me, but the master of the deck arrived and said ‘either stop, or stop encouraging yourself, or you don’t finish’. And I preferred to finish & rdquor ;.

“He is a genius, a genius, I already said that Marc did not have to prove anything to anyone, he is the best, he is unique and all of us who work with him have to be very proud of what he has done, which is tremendous & rdquor ;, he says his physio Carlos J. García. “Marc has shown this weekend how smart he is, how smart he is and how mature he is.From the beginning, despite having, which I do not doubt, the temptation to try much more than he could, he has had a very mental career, very intelligent, measuring all his steps, gestures and risks because he knew that a fall was this end week could ruin his return & rdquor ;, says Dr. Ángel Charte, the World Cup’s chief medical officer.

From doubts to success

It is evident that everyone present in the Repsol Honda team box, starting with Marc himself, did not know for sure whether the champion from Cervera (Lleida) was going to be able to finish the race. On Saturday afternoon-night everyone recognized it, in the same way that he recognized, not so much feeling fatigued, as feeling a certain tingling, tingling, in the hand and forearm, up to the elbow, nothing to do with the humerus operated three times. Everything normal, the doctors told him, after nine months of inactivity. There are muscles that cannot be trained if it is not riding a MotoGP, impossible to tune in the gym.

While the Japanese bosses of Honda, most especially Takeo yokoyama, the technical manager, did not hold back one iota when showing his happiness and final euphoria for Marc’s behavior, performance and result (the boss Tetsuhiro Kuwata was always more discreet, although equally extremely happy), Alberto Puig, Team Manager of the team , He spent, interned at the Clinic in Barcelona, ​​one of the worst weekends of his life, living, in the distance, the reappearance of his champion. Fortunately, Puig is improving day by day and he will be able to enjoy Márquez again, in fifteen days, in Jerez.

The father, by his side

The one who had his doubts, although he resolved them quickly, was Julià Márquez. Last year, the father of the champions had no need to leave the Repsol Honda box, this year he has Álex in the LCR Honda and Marc, in the official team and usually moves from one workshop to another, but on Sunday he decided to stay with Marc’s team, knowing that it was the place where he had to be. Hence, Marc’s first hug, when he came in exhausted but happy after the race, was for his father.

Experience has undoubtedly served to verify that, as doctors acknowledge, the humerus fracture is more than consolidated, although Marc continues to take antibiotics as prevention for an infection, which the doctors completely rule out. “Marc is strong, very strong, but he must continue taking steps to increase his safety on the bikeHence, he insists that he is not yet the real Marc & rdquor ;, insists Dr. Charte.

“When we saw that on Friday, after nine months of inactivity, Marc ended up with a smile of his on his happy face, everyone feels liberated and happy & rdquor ;, comments Héctor Martín, communication director of the Repsol Honda team. “From there, everything began to flow with the normality with which Marc does things and the only thing we had to do, again, was to accompany him on his return. The worst was over & rdquor ;.