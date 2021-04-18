Marc Márquez faces his first MotoGP race after his injury

The day has arrived. After more than 250 recovering, with several operations, pain and great helplessness for not getting on the bike, Marc Márquez he is going to contest his first race in 9 months.

The Repsol Honda rider did not take long to adapt, as demonstrated by his 6th place in qualifying on Saturday. He hasn’t even lost his usual aggressive style, something that has already garnered criticism from the man everyone must beat this year, the champion. Joan Mir.

Arm pain will be Márquez’s first enemy, but without a doubt if he can, he will try to sneak in among the first. He will have ahead of Fabio Quartararo, Álex Rins, Johan Zarco, Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli.