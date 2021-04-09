Marc Márquez earrings

04/09/2021 at 5:50 PM CEST

Marc Márquez has posted in the last hours a shocking image of his work in the gym. His right arm, which has undergone three operations after the humerus fracture he suffered in July 2020 in Jerez, looks strong and toned. The best proof that the Cervera rider is in the final stretch of his recovery.

It is not the only indication that we could see him next week back at the World Cup in Portimao. La Gazzetta dello Sport leaked on Thursday that Marc is on the list of pilots who will undergo a medical examination at the Portuguese circuit to contest the Portuguese Grand Prix, third appointment on the calendar. Marquez He already rode a few weeks ago on the Algarve track, unprecedented for him, on the back of a Honda replica RC213V-S with which he was seen again brushing the asphalt with his injured elbow.

Clues point to an imminent comeback of the eight-time champion, but they are not final either. The fact that Marc is on the Portimao list, along with Iker Lecuona and Jack Miller, who have been operated on for compartment syndrome, does not necessarily mean that he will appear at the MotoGP clinic on April 15. Before, on Monday 12, a visit with the doctors is scheduled Samuel Antuña and Ignacio Roger de Oña in the Ruber of Madrid. It depends exclusively on that visit that we see Marquez back.

And it is that after his particular ‘way of the cross’ Marc he follows to the letter the instructions of the doctors who operated on him for the third time in early December. Although the two tests in March, in Montmeló and Portimao with the standard Honda, left a pleasant impression, the subsequent check-up in Madrid found that Marc had to wait a few more days before returning to racing. “I told the doctors not to let me run again if my right arm was not able to withstand a new fall & rdquor ;, he explained Marquez, which was successfully tested at 300 km / h. But one thing is a test and the other is to enter a hand-to-hand battle after ten months without races.

The same as always?

“I’m not going back to do the seventh, or to be afraid of the track & rdquor ;, he assures Marquez, convinced that when he finally has the green light to compete, he will be the same as always. This is also what his chief mechanic believes Santi Hernandez and the boss of Repsol Honda, Alberto Puig. “Walk, walk well, he has not forgotten to ride a motorcycle & rdquor ;, he said Puig after the test in Portugal. “The reason he was not in the two races in Qatar was not that he was not ready to race his motorcycle, but rather that the doctors wanted to make sure that adequate time had passed, since the last operation, to return & rdquor ;, he added.

“When you work with someone like Marc the goal does not change, it is to win the World Cup. Now we just have to wait for him to get on the bike and have the sensations he had before the injury. From then on, time will tell and Marc will give us all the answers & rdquor ;, he assures Santi Hernández, eager to meet his pilot again.

Carmelo EzpeletaDorna CEO, also believes that “nothing will change in Marc’s mentality. When he returns, when he is ready, he will return to win & rdquor ;, he says.

Some as Jorge Lorenzo, they have more reservations. The Spaniard thinks that “we will see another Márquez, less willing to take risks. And that does not mean that he will be a worse driver. I think you will be more risk-conscious, more regular, and more focused on scoring & rdquor; points.