Marc Márquez does not rule out the podium

06/19/2021 at 8:31 PM CEST

Forget, the ‘new generation’ is in fashion. Certain. The boys are pushing hard. The most obvious proof is that, injured Marc Márquez (Honda), who was the one who embittered his awakening in MotoGP in 2019, defeating him at a time when everyone saw the ‘Devil’ as the real ‘antiMárquez’, the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) has become the authentic revelation of the season, not so much for his successes but, above all, for his great sense, serenity and experiences.

But the eyes of the ‘paddock’ and of the fans of the Motorcycle World Championship are still nailed, watching, analyzing everything that the two myths of this sport do, the Italian veteran Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), winner of 9 world titles and 115 grands prix, and Marc Márquez (Honda), holder of 8 world championships and 82 wins. And, in that sense, it is evident that the king of Cervera (Lleida) is giving a whole lesson in fighting, courage, good sense and an attempt to return to being the same as before, while the ‘Doctor’ worsens grand prize to grand prize and It seems more than evident that, in the middle of the course, he will announce his retirement. At the Sachsenring, he has always been at the tail of the MotoGP grid and, finally, he will start from the sixth row, from the discreet 16th place.

Marquez has commented that, for now, his visit to his talisman track, to his garden, where he has won the last 10 races he has won (1 in 125cc, 2 in Moto2 and 7 in MotoGP), from 2010 to 2019, “is great and make me feel very happy. Obviously, it did not make any sense that someone thought that he would arrive here and achieve, as always, the pole and the victory. No, I’m not up to those feats, yet. My eternal pole in Germany has already fallen, in the hands of Johann (Zarco), and tomorrow my usual victory will fall, because I am not to win, but to try to finish in the top five, which would be, for me and my situation, a real success or, if everything fits together and many things have to be balanced, try to reach the podium & rdquor ;.