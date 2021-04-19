Marc Márquez collapsed before the cameras of DAZN

04/19/2021 at 1:51 PM CEST

One of the most emotional moments of the weekend in Portimao was the arrival of Marc Márquez at the Repsol Honda box, after managing to finish the Portuguese GP, his first race in nine months, in a more than worthy seventh place. The Cervera rider, who has lived very hard days after his injury in Jerez and the three operations he has needed to get back on the bike, could not help but cry to the applause of his team.

But also, Marc collapsed live, in the middle of an interview with Izaskun Ruíz for DAZN. The eight-time world champion couldn’t hold back when he tried to comment on the wonderful reception from his mechanics and engineers after the race. To the surprise of the journalist, Márquez burst into tears and had to leave the interview halfway through. “Two minutes and we continue,” asked Marc , before withdrawing from the mixed zone.

After that short time, Marquez Accompanied by Honda’s communication chief, Héctor Martín, he got up, wiped away his tears and with total professionalism, just as he had promised, he returned to stand in front of the cameras.

A tremendous scene that DAZN wisely wanted to leave completely, as we see in the following video: