Marc Márquez begins to breathe: «They have been the seven best laps of the year»

Marc Márquez continues without raising his head. This could be the quick conclusion if one only looks at the MotoGP classification. The # 93 accumulates three consecutive withdrawals and it appears to be light years away from optimal performance. However, the crash in the Catalan GP has a more positive reading than it may seem, at least according to Marc himself. In fact, Márquez has had no problem ensuring that he has completed the seven best laps of the year before going to the ground in Barcelona and that for the first time he felt good on the Honda RC213V after his serious injury.

In this regard, the six times world champion MotoGP has assured: «It was time to take a risk. There is no point in rolling for rolling. I’m obviously disappointed in the crash, but it’s been a good seven laps. Yes, today I can say that I have enjoyed, that I have been able to push. At last it was Marc and for me it was the best seven laps of the year. He was riding the way he wanted and was in the front group. I thought it was time to take a chance. In the end, I don’t care where we are, no matter where I come from and I don’t care what people say if I fall».

The Honda rider added: “I thought today was the day to take risks because, for me, burning fuel to finish twelfth or fourteenth makes no sense. I did what I thought was the best. I pushed from the beginning, as you have seen. I did several overtaking and enjoyed a lot. As soon as everyone kept up, maybe we weren’t in the right place. I know it’s been three or four laps where they were running 1:40 low and that wasn’t my pace. I knew that if I held on, I would be with them the entire race. I’m not happy with the result, but I’m happy with those seven laps. I prefer this to finishing the race just to be on the bike“.