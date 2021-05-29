Marc Márquez apologizes to Viñales after his controversy in qualifying: “It was my only chance”

The Spanish pilot of Marc Márquez regretted the problems due to his “physical condition” that he suffered in Q2 of the Italian Grand Prix, after follow the wheel of Maverick Viñales in Q1 with the anger of the Girona, while remembering the injured Jason Dupasquier (KTM).

“This morning I felt quite good and I was able to ride comfortable, but in the afternoon I started to have more problems with my physical condition. In Q1 I knew I had to follow someone because it was the only chance I had to do some fast laps and I didn’t expect to get to Q2, but the lap was good. I have seen Viñales after the session, we have discussed it and I have apologized, “he said in statements provided by his team.

The one from Cervera, who will start eleventh, confessed that his strength failed him in Q2. “The stress and effort of these laps meant that I couldn’t roll like I wanted in Q2, but it’s still been a good day overall. I know I won’t be able to run the race the way I want, but we will do what we can, “he said.

In addition, Márquez wished that Jason dupasquier, in “very serious” condition after a crash in Moto3, he recovered. “The main point today is hopefully Jason from Moto3 is fine, we are all thinking about him“, finished.