Marc Márquez already has a medical discharge and will race in Portimao

Apr 10, 2021 at 9:45 AM CEST

EFE

Marc Márquez will get back on a motorcycle in competition and will debut in Portimao (Portugal), once the doctors have considered that his arm is able to withstand the effort of a MotoGP race and have released him.

In a note issued by his team, Repsol Honda, it is stated that “in the review performed on the rider by the medical team 4 months after surgery for infected pseudoarthrosis of the right humerus, a clinical evolution has been verified very satisfactory, with evident progress in the bone consolidation process “.

“In the current situation”, the note continues, “it is considered that the patient can return to competition, assuming the reasonable risk implicit in his sporting activity”.

The reaction of Marc Márquez himself has not been long in coming and on his social networks he has shown his joy at the happy news. “I AM VERY HAPPY! Yesterday I visited the doctors and they gave me the green light to return to the competition. It has been 9 difficult months, with moments of uncertainty and ups and downs, and now I will be able to enjoy my passion again!” Spanish champion.