Marc Márquez affirms that tomorrow’s race for him “is pending”

The Spanish Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V), who finished 20th in qualifying for the MotoGP Netherlands Grand Prix at the Assen circuit, has stated that the race for him is “totally pending”, but that “you have to pass it, play the game and go home “, since they cannot” expect much, just pass the race and wait for the summer break. “

“I want to rest and disconnect from everything; and then we will begin to prepare the second part of the season, which will surely be important,” he continues Marquez.

After the electronics problems you suffered yesterday, Marc Márquez has assured that the reaction “has been good”: “There has been a reaction and when you ask for something and it is quick to react, it is good, especially because yesterday, analyzing the fall, it was seen that I was driving on that curve and the traction control was not there and that’s why I fell. “

“It is important to understand it and also feel listened to, the brand reacts very well, and I am very grateful for it; and that is what I need, what a rider needs. It is also true that today’s crash has penalized us a lot and for Much that the bike was a little better, I am human and I felt the blows and the confidence, although it was a more normal crash, the kind that can happen in qualifying, “explains the Repsol Honda rider.

“From there, well, tomorrow we have to try to pass the race as well as possible, although honestly I am already thinking about vacations and summer to recover well and try to take a little step physically to see if in the second part of the race season we can be more constant, “he adds Marquez.

Sincere as always, the Repsol Honda rider says he is “surprised” at the level at which he can “be physically” when he rides the way he wants: “In that sense we have taken a step, especially with regard to Mugello or Montmeló, which is a bit my reference of the year; Sachsenring we set it aside because we all already know that it is a left-wing circuit “.

Regarding his ailments after yesterday’s strong fall, he said: “It is no secret that yesterday afternoon, at seven, I decided to go for a CT scan of my right ankle because it hurt more and more, I did not understand what was happening, although I sensed that there was nothing serious because at first I didn’t complain much, but it was getting harder and harder to walk and there was a moment when I thought I couldn’t drive today. “

“We did the CT scan and they saw that there was a lot of inflammation, blood accumulated in the ankle joint, and being the right one, it makes right curves very difficult to play with the rear brake and support the foot well. Luckily this morning I went out and thought ‘I won’t be able to’, but it has warmed up, it has gotten better and working all day it has improved, so surely tomorrow it will be even better, I have felt the evolution, but everything and so we cannot pretend to have a very, very career good, well we started far behind, but at least do a normal race ” Marc Márquez.

“The rest of the blows are normal, hematoma in the knee, elbow, cervical, but it is normal, what worried me was the ankle, which had a strong blow that was what bothered me and with the inflammation it is not seen if there is a small fissure, but at least there is no fracture that is also important “, emphasizes the Repsol Honda team rider.

“The good thing is that apart from the inflammation there is nothing else and I think that tomorrow I will be better, but I think more than in tomorrow’s race in recovering during the summer, sitting down and analyzing the first part of the season and preparing the second well. , which is our goal, since my intention is to be constant, I will not say that winning races, but taking a step further and not being from one race to the other making peaks “, he highlighted Marquez on his goals for the second part of the season.