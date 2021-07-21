Marc Guggenheim wants to correct the mistakes of the film Green Lantern

The screenwriter spoke in an interview about his role in the upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO Max. In addition, it exposes the hope that it has about the compensation of the film released in 2011.

Marc guggenheim is best known for creating the Arrow-Verse. With Arrow (2012-2020) he laid the foundation for a new era of superhero television, as The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and many other series came together in a burgeoning multiverse, finally allowing fans the opportunity to experience the mega-crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Recently Marc has worked with Guillermo del Toro in the Tales of Arcadia franchise for DreamWorks and Netflix. Similar to the Arrow-Verse, three series were released in the franchise called Trollhunters, Wizards, and 3-Below. Drawing on his experience building crossovers on the CW, Marc has now helped the adventures culminate in an epic film called Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, which hits streamers on Wednesday.

Given the exclusive on the premiere of Trollhunters: Rise of The Titans, the CBR team had a chance to chat with Marc, and he had a lot to say about the new movie and the franchise in general. When discussing the upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO Max, they were able to touch on both the number of Arrow-verse creatives involved in the series, as well as their hopes of undoing the damage done by Ryan Reynolds’ film a decade ago.

Literary joe He is the Host of the CBR team that interviews actors and creators around the world. Ask the artist the following question: I think you have created a great family of writers and creatives in the Arrow-Verse series, and I have noticed that a couple of them are going with you to Green Lantern. For Arrow-Verse fans, will there be any element of your team’s creative footprint that people see on HBO Max?

Marc Guggeheim responds: Green Lantern, we are approaching it as something other than the Arrowverse. It is not going to have any kind of creative trend. But yeah, me, Greg Berlanti, Lamont Magee, Geoff Johns, we all have experience in the Arrowverse. I’m sure, somehow, the sensibilities, but also a lot of lessons, we have learned a lot of lessons through doing these shows, both from a creative point of view and a production point of view. I’m sure we’ll bring that experience to Green Lantern as we go deeper into the series.

Greg and I have worked together for 16 years. We have worked together on many different things, some related to DC and some not. He came to me years ago, now, with the idea of ​​”DC is letting us do a Green Lantern series for their streaming service, would you like to participate?” And, I said, of course. Because of the movie and that experience, there is a strong desire on my part and Greg’s to correct what was done wrong ten years ago.

