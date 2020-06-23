Toronto Raptors He won the NBA last season, but he’s been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference for more than five years. It is a franchise that, at a sports level, should be envied.

Since Masai Ujiri led the Canadian squad’s basketball operations (2013), the team has held the third-best win record in the entire league. In addition, it is the best team in percentage of triumphs in the last three campaigns. This, added to the recent ring, makes it very clear that they are doing things very well.

Raptors to prepare for a resumption to the 2019-20 @NBA season in Fort Myers, Florida. Details »https://t.co/Dghg9gaRiZ pic.twitter.com/wGMyIHe5I2 – Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 22, 2020

The Raptors presented themselves this season without a big star during the championship achievement, Kawhi Leonard, and without another major starter, Danny Green. Despite that, Nick Nurse’s team holds the same record as last season at this point.

What the Raptors have is that although some of their stars (Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam or Marc Gasol) fail, there is always someone to take responsibility and end up leading the team.

The Raptors, when playing Lowry, OG Anunoby, Siakam and Gasol, are practically unstoppable: They have a +13 per 100 possessions on average (outrageous).

Thus, the Canadians hope to defend their title with dignity in the next playoffs and, why not, try to get into the Finals again. They already beat the Antetokounmpo Bucks once … why not do it another time?

When the season ends, the important moment for Ujiri will come: deciding where to head the franchise.

+ Three are the great players that will be unrestricted free agents when the next free agency starts:

1. Fred VanVleet

2. Serge Ibaka

3. Marc Gasol

The three will not be able to renew (there is not enough salary space). The normal thing is that the Dutch-named escort continues and that only one of the two Spanish pivots remains. We’ll see who. Ibaka is younger and the normal thing is that he looks for a long and high contract that the Canadians probably cannot give him. Stability lover Marc could accept a multi-year contract by lowering his salary. We will see…

+ The Raptors’ other free agents:

– Stanley Johnson

– Chris Boucher (restricted)

– Malcolm Miller (restricted)

– Rondae Hollis- Jefferson

+ Players with a guaranteed contract:

– Kyle Lowry

– Normal Powell

– Patrick McCaw

– Pascal Siakam

– OG Anunoby

– Dewan Hernández

– Matt Thomas