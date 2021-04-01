Marc Gasol’s sit-in to the press after the signing of Drummond

04/01/2021 at 12:29 PM CEST

In Los Angeles they don’t take their eyes off to the movements of Marc Gasol. The pivot is under the magnifying glass of the press and the Lakers fans after the signing of Andre Drummond, direct competition from Catalan and that calls into question its continuity in the whole of California.

Recent events have added fuel to the fire for Marc’s difficult situation in Los Angeles. The one from Sant Boi has stood up to the press for the third time and has decided not to step out of the rumors about his possible ‘buyout’, which would put an end to his stage in the Lakers and would allow him to find a new team.

The American press anxiously awaited the words of a Gasol who lost his starting position in Fran Vogel’s quintet in favor of Andre Drummond, who played a total of 14 minutes on his debut. The former Cavs contributed 4 points, 1 rebound and 2 assists before leaving the parquet due to foot discomfort.

Andre Drummond having trouble walking to the locker room with a foot injury in his Lakers debut pic.twitter.com/qw03x6A0qS – gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 1, 2021

Marc, for his part, finished disputing the garbage minutes in the loss of the Lakers against the Antetokoumpo Bucks by 97-112. The pivot closed the night with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in six minutes of play.