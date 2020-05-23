Marc Gasol recently had a virtual conversation with the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB). In it, the Spanish player of Toronto Raptors He has assured that he is far from finishing his professional career. At 35, the center is highly motivated because the NBA is getting closer to returning.

“There is no longer talk of whether or not the season is played, now there is talk of when and how it will be done. I have tried to live all this that we are going through in the most positive way possible. It is true that uncertainty and sometimes fear They have made a dent, but we are already on the final stretch. It is time to take to the streets in a responsible way. “

“With everything that has happened or I have not considered retiring, that is not an option today. Right now I am very happy because I have overcome the physical problems I have had during the season (the load of games after winning the ring and the Basketball World Cup with Spain caused Gasol to miss several games this past year due to injury) “.

“I have been able to take advantage of all this time to improve my game and work in the hardest and most efficient way possible. I want to especially thank the health workers for their titanic fight when facing this disease. Now we must all respond the same way”.

– Today 1️⃣2️⃣ years ago …

The BEST MATCH by @MarcGasol at the acb

2️⃣5️⃣ points

– bounces

8️⃣ assists

4️⃣4️⃣ rating # LigaEndesa pic.twitter.com/Rvp4BJexV5 – Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) May 18, 2020

